ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting last June in Anderson County.

We previously reported that Anderson County deputies responded around 7:10 a.m. on June 6 to West Market Street in reference to a shooting.

Deputies found a man who had been shot at least one time, according to the sheriff’s office. The victim was taken to the hospital where he died.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Ansel Tyrone Austin, 52, of Anderson.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said during the course of the investigation a person of interest was identified.

Deputies arrested Demetrius Carson on Thursday and charged him with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to arrest warrants, Carson and Austin were talking, Carson then followed Austin for a short distance and shot him in the torso.

Carson is currently being held at the Anderson County Detention Center.