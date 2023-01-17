GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Another man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting where two people were killed, including an unborn child in Greenwood.

We previously reported the shooting happened on December 20, 2022, around 1:30 a.m. at the Cardinal Glen Apartments on Parkway.

Police said the woman was shot in the back while the man was shot in the leg.

Both were driven to the hospital before police arrived at the scene. The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office said 24-year-old Gabriel Dion Goode died the next morning from his injuries at Self Regional Hospital.

Officers said the unborn child also died.

Police arrested 21-year-old Javier Williams on the same day. He was charged with murder and three counts of attempted murder.

After further investigation, 20-year-old Kevontae Mykel Hill was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Hill was denied bond and is currently being held in the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office.