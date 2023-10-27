MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested in connection with a double homicide that left an elderly couple dead in Mauldin.

7NEWS previously reported the Mauldin Police Department were called to a home along Ashby Park Lane for a welfare check on Monday evening.

Once they were at the scene, they found a wife and husband dead.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, both bodies showed visible signs of trauma and after completing the autopsies the coroner says the deaths have been ruled as homicides.

The coroner’s office identified the first victim Thursday as 69-year-old Janice Casey. The second victim has not been identified.

Following a week-long investigation, officers arrested 51-year-old Darren Kyle Baer in Easley.

He has been charged with two counts of murder and possession of gun/knife during the commission of a violent crime.

Baer is being held in the Greenville County Detention Center.