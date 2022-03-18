Photo from the night of the shooting in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Friday in connection to a shooting in Greenville County that killed a man in early March.

We previously reported that Greenville County deputies responded a little before 8:00 p.m. on March 9 to the 500 block of Emily Lane after receiving a 911 call regarding gunshots.

Once deputies arrived on the scene, they found a man laying in the carport with at least one gunshot wound.

Deputies said the man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Jorrell Wright.

On Friday, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said officers with the Atlanta Police Department arrested 21-year-old Jason Daiyon Taylor in their jurisdiction following ongoing communication with our agency concerning his potential whereabouts.

During the investigation, officers learned that Taylor shot and killed Wright over a dispute at an acquaintance’s house. The motive of the shooting still remains under investigation.

Deputies charged Taylor with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Taylor is currently being held at the Fulton County Jail on unrelated charges. His extradition date to Greenville County is unknown at this time.