Man arrested in connection to Greenville Co. shooting

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sylvester Junior Burnside (Source: Greenville County Sheriff’s Office)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened in Greenville County Sunday afternoon.

We previously reported that Greenville County deputies responded at 4:40 p.m. to the area in the 1000 block of Buncombe Road near Crest Lane.

A man suffered at least one gunshot wound in the incident. He transported to an area hospital for treatment.

On Tuesday, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office arrested Sylvester Junior Burnside, 53, for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

While deputies were investigating, they learned that Burnside shot the victim at least one time while in the parking lot after the victim exited from the inside of the convenience store.

Deputies learned that before the shooting, there was some form of an altercation between the victim and suspect, which deputies believed motivated the shooting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store