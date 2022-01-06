Man arrested in connection to May robbery in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C.(WSPA) – A man was arrested Wednesday evening in connection to a May robbery in Asheville.

We previously reported that Mark Anthony Aiken had open warrants for robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury for a robbery on Atkinson Street.

On Wednesday, Asheville Police, officers conducted surveillance and found Mark A. Aiken, 21, walking through an apartment complex.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Aiken was charged on outstanding warrants of robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Aiken was taken to Buncombe County Detention Center on a $80,000 secured bond.