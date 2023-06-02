SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged in connection to a missing woman in Spartanburg County.

According to the South Carolina Public Index, Da’Ron Collins was charged with grand larceny and obstruction of justice concerning the disappearance of 44-year-old Casey Young.

Deputies said Young was last seen leaving her job at Spartanburg Regional on May 15.

According to the Seventh Circuit Soliticor’s Office, Young and Collins were living together at the time of her disappearance.

On May 20, deputies located her vehicle at Windsor Palms Apartment, but no other information was released.

The solicitor’s office showed video evidence of Collins driving, parking and wiping down Young’s car while wearing gloves on May 15.

Collins appeared before a judge Friday morning and was given a $9,000 bond plus GPS tracking required.