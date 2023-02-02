Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The second suspect wanted in connection with a shooting that injured a person on New Year’s Eve in Asheville has been arrested.

The Asheville Police Department said officers responded to the 100 block of New Leicester Highway around 2 a.m. on New Year’s Eve Day to investigate reports of a shooting.

Police said a gunshot victim was found and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Christian Tavian Dran, 24, was arrested on Jan. 17 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury along with six counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property.

He was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center and released on a $25,000 bond.

The second suspect Adrian Micheal Watts, 30, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with the following:

possession of firearm by felon

carrying a concealed gun

felony flee to elude arrest w/ motor vehicle

reckless driving

speeding

resist, delay, obstruct

failure to stop at a stop sign

felony probation violation x3

He is booked into the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office and released on a $30,999 bond.