Man arrested in connection to New Year’s Eve stabbing in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested in connection to a New Year’s Eve stabbing in Greenville County.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office arrested Matthew Edward Mcnicholas, 35, for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to arrest warrants, the stabbing took place at in the 100 block Linda Lane in Marietta.

Deputies said Mcnicholas and the victim had previously got into an altercation that led to Mcnicholas producing a knife and stabbing the victim at least one time.

The victim is expected to recover from his injuries.

Mcnicholas is currently being held at the Greenville County Detention Center on no bond.