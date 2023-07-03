CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested in connection to a shooting in Cherokee County on June 27.

We previously reported a man was found sitting in a car with gunshot wounds with a woman who was not injured.

Officers believed an unknown person fired multiple shots into the man’s car and left the scene.

On Thursday, June 29, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Officers located a person of interest, 34-year-old Romain Fernanders III, at a nightclub in Gaffney.

Fernanders had two outstanding warrants for distribution/manufacture of crack cocaine for incidents in April.

He was also found to be armed at the time of the arrest.

Investigators questioned Fernanders regarding his involvement in the shooting. As a result, he was charged with:

distribution/manufacture of crack cocaine

carrying a weapon unlawfully

attempted murder

assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature

assault and battery 1st degree

possession of a weapon during a violent crime

discharging firearm into vehicle

Investigators are asking that anyone with information about the shooting contact Captain Parnell with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 489-4722 Ext. 117.