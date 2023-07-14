GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested in connection with the July 6 murder of a Greenville County teenager.

Shamaurie Nathaniel Olijahwan Robinson, 24, was arrested by Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies Thursday in connection with the murder of 19-year-old Toriano Harris.

Harris’ body was found in an alley off of Smythe Avenue and Seyle Street, the sheriff’s office said. He had multiple gunshot wounds.

According to deputies, Robinson was arrested at an apartment complex located in Mauldin on Miller Road.

During their investigation, deputies learned that Robinson and at least one other accomplice planned to set up and rob Harris, whom they knew. Harris was allegedly shot and killed during the robbery.

Robinson was charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and criminal conspiracy.

Robinson is currently being held in the Greenville County Detention Center on no bond.

Investigators are working on identifying other subjects in the case. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.