WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that a man was arrested regarding auto break-ins and thefts that happened earlier this year.

Breon Antwon Davis, 31, a man with addresses in Spartanburg and Fort Lauderdale, Fl, was transported from the Sumter County Detention Center to the Oconee County Detention Center on Thursday.

Davis was served with seven arrest warrants, including three counts each of breaking into a motor vehicle and petit larceny and one count of grand larceny.

According to deputies, Davis’s break-in and thefts ranged from May 28 to June 26, with multiple cars being broken into and personal items were stolen.

Davis remains in jail on a combined $130,000 surety bond, and a hold has been placed on him by the York County Sheriff’s Office. As a condition of his bond, should he be released, Davis is required to wear an electronic monitoring device, deputies say.