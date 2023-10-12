SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man it said was responsible for breaking into more than a dozen cars around Spartanburg County.

Rashid Abdur Mack, 21, was arrested on Sept. 27 and has been arrested and charged with 16 counts of breaking into a motor vehicle.

According to the sheriff’s office, Mack admitted his involvement in multiple break-ins throughout Spartanburg County. A search of his vehicle after his arrest revealed a credit card linked to a reported break-in and a window punch believed to be used in several break-ins.

Many of those break-ins occurred at apartment complexes and involved the smashing of windows in order to steal personal items.

The sheriff’s office said it reminds people to be vigilant and to lock their cars and remove their valuables.

Mack was released yesterday on home detention.