ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested in a string of vehicle break-ins early Wednesday morning in downtown Asheville.

According to the Asheville Police Department, officers responded to six locations throughout downtown to investigate reports of vehicles that had smashed windows and items taken.

After further investigation, officers arrested 44-year-old Joseph Arnold Owens in connection to one of the break-ins. He was charged with break or enter a motor vehicle and felony possession controlled substance schedule II.

Police are still investigating to see if he is connected to the rest of the crimes.

He is currently being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond.