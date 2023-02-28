LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – Officers with the Laurens Police Department said that a man has been arrested after a high-speed chase through the city of Laurens.

Officers said that while working undercover, Detectives with the Laurens Police Department arranged for Thomas Durrell Adams, 38 to meet up with what he thought was a 14-year-old minor child for the purpose of a sexual encounter on Monday.

Upon arrival at the meeting location, Detectives tried to arrest Adams, who used his car to leave the scene and lead officers on a high-speed chase. Officers said that they used stop sticks to stop Adam’s car and that Adams is also a felon.

Officers said Adam’s car became disabled and collided with another car and that no injuries were reported to the third party in the collision.

Adams was then pulled from the car and arrested. Upon further search of the vehicle, officers found and seized the following:

$18,000 of counterfeit merchandise

9mm semi-auto pistol

12-gauge shotgun

AR-15 style rifle with hundreds of rounds of ammunition

$14,000

Thomas Durrell Adams was charged with the following:

possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime

criminal sexual conduct with a minor

solicitation of a minor for sex

failure to stop for blue lights

distribution of counterfeit goods/merchandise

Officers said that the investigation is still ongoing.