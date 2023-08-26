MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said that a man has been arrested after breaking into a home a week ago.

Deputies said that they responded to a home in Old Fort for an assault on Saturday, August 19. Upon arrival, deputies observed signs of forced entry and injuries to two victims.

According to deputies, the victims told them that the male suspect had forced his way into the home which led to a physical altercation.

Deputies were able to identify the suspect as 43-year-old Clifford Brian Mauldin, of Hickory.

Mauldin left the scene before deputies arrived.

Maudlin was arrested a short time later by officers from the Hickory Police Department.

According to deputies, Maudlin was charged with felonious assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and felonious first-degree burglary.

Mauldin was issued a $175,000 secured bond.