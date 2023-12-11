OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested on child sex charges in Oconee County on Friday.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began on December 3 after a deputy was notified of allegations of criminal sexual conduct with a minor against 42-year-old Bobby Joe Davis.

The deputy made contact with the two victims and a family member.

The Department of Social Services was notified and the investigation was turned over to the Criminal Investigations Bureau.

Davis is also accused of supplying one of the victims with a THC gummy, in 2023, while also smoking marijuana in front of the victim, according to an arrest warrant.

Based upon evidence that was gathered during the investigation, it was determined that Davis had sexually assaulted both victims. The time period that the incidents occurred was between 2013 and 2023 when the victims were children or teenagers.

Davis has been charged with:

12 counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the first degree

7 counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the second degree

assault and battery

contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Davis was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on December 8.

Davis’ bond was denied during his initial bond hearing, and will appear before a Circuit Court Judge, at a later time, regarding his bond.