PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced that a 22-year-old man was arrested in regard to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Officials said that Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to the suspect.

Investigators said that Hayden Drake Cartee, 22, of Clemson, possessed files of child sexual abuse material.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.

Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, and members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, all assisted with the investigation.

Cartee was arrested on Monday and is facing six charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor third-degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

This case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.