SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said that a man was arrested following a domestic violence call on Saturday.

Deputies said that they responded to the area of Harvey Road in Greer around 4:30 p.m. According to deputies, a female told them that her boyfriend assaulted her. The victim did have visible injuries.

Upon further investigation, deputies also learned the suspect was on house arrest for a previous domestic violence incident with this same victim during the month of May. Deputies said that the suspect cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet before leaving the scene.

Deputies established a perimeter and brought in K-9 and aviation units to search for the suspect. Deputies searched for the suspect for several hours before he was eventually located on Highway 101.

The suspect was arrested after trying to give deputies the wrong name. The suspect has been identified as Daniel Alejandro Vasquez, 29, of Greer. Vasquez has been charged with domestic violence and violation of home detention.