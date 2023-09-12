ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said that a man was arrested after officers were following up on community complaints about drug activity.

Officers said that a man was arrested when dealing drugs in a southside community on Saturday. Officers came into contact with William Donielle Brown, 38, along the  80 block of North Lexington Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

During the arrest, Brown had an array of illegal narcotics and was charged with the following: 

  • possession with intent to distribute schedule vi
  • possession with intent to distribute schedule iii
  • felony possession of a controlled substance in prison/jail premises x2
  • possession of schedule vi 
  • simple possess vi
  • assault government official 
  • resist/delay/obstruct 

Brown was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $50,000 secured bond.

If you have information about illegal drug or gun activity, you are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110. 