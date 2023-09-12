ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said that a man was arrested after officers were following up on community complaints about drug activity.

Officers said that a man was arrested when dealing drugs in a southside community on Saturday. Officers came into contact with William Donielle Brown, 38, along the 80 block of North Lexington Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

During the arrest, Brown had an array of illegal narcotics and was charged with the following:

possession with intent to distribute schedule vi

possession with intent to distribute schedule iii

felony possession of a controlled substance in prison/jail premises x2

possession of schedule vi

simple possess vi

assault government official

resist/delay/obstruct

Brown was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $50,000 secured bond.

If you have information about illegal drug or gun activity, you are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.