ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said that a man was arrested following a traffic stop that happened in the middle of July.

According to deputies, as soon as Christopher Mann was pulled over along the side of I-85 he jumped off of the motorcycle and left a red bag.

Inside the bag, deputies found several pills and over 25 grams of methamphetamine.

Christopher Mann was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine or cocaine base and possession of other controlled substances.