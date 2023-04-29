CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on drug charges after they conducted a search warrant in Gaffney on Thursday morning.

According to deputies, they executed a search warrant at 409 East Junior Road in Gaffney as a part of an ongoing investigation regarding illegal drugs around 9:23 a.m.

Deputies arrested Joe Mayberry, 43, of Gaffney.

Deputies said that they seized the following while serving the search warrant:

  • 191 grams of methamphetamine
  • 8 grams of cocaine
  • 10 grams of marijuana
  • 1 handgun
  • 3 digital scales

Mayberry was charged with the following:

  • trafficking methamphetamine more than 100 grams but less than 200 grams
  • distribution of cocaine
  • simple possession of marijuana
  • possession of a weapon during a violent crime
  • possession of a weapon by a convicted felon