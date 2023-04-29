CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on drug charges after they conducted a search warrant in Gaffney on Thursday morning.
According to deputies, they executed a search warrant at 409 East Junior Road in Gaffney as a part of an ongoing investigation regarding illegal drugs around 9:23 a.m.
Deputies arrested Joe Mayberry, 43, of Gaffney.
Deputies said that they seized the following while serving the search warrant:
- 191 grams of methamphetamine
- 8 grams of cocaine
- 10 grams of marijuana
- 1 handgun
- 3 digital scales
Mayberry was charged with the following:
- trafficking methamphetamine more than 100 grams but less than 200 grams
- distribution of cocaine
- simple possession of marijuana
- possession of a weapon during a violent crime
- possession of a weapon by a convicted felon