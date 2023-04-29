Photo of drugs and gun seized. (Source: Cherokee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on drug charges after they conducted a search warrant in Gaffney on Thursday morning.

According to deputies, they executed a search warrant at 409 East Junior Road in Gaffney as a part of an ongoing investigation regarding illegal drugs around 9:23 a.m.

Deputies arrested Joe Mayberry, 43, of Gaffney.

Deputies said that they seized the following while serving the search warrant:

191 grams of methamphetamine

8 grams of cocaine

10 grams of marijuana

1 handgun

3 digital scales

Mayberry was charged with the following: