MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said that a man was arrested on Monday, July 3rd after smashing out the back window of a vehicle.

Deputies said that they responded to an Old Fort home for a breaking and entering in progress. Deputies said that the suspect identified as Clint Wayne Hicks, 31, of Marion, tried to leave the scene in a vehicle but was apprehended by deputies.

Deputies also found cocaine in Hicks’ possession. Deputies obtained video footage of Hicks busting out the back window of the victim’s vehicle.

Hicks was charged with felonious possession of a scheduled II controlled substance and injury to personal property.

Hicks was given a $5,000 bond.