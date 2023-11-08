ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department arrested a man on drug trafficking charges Tuesday.

According to the police department, officers were conducting crime prevention in various Asheville locations Tuesday afternoon. Jose Lynn Espada Jr., 47, was arrested around 3:46 p.m. on College Street.

As officers took Espada into custody, he was found to be in possession of fentanyl and crack cocaine.

Officers seized 8.26 grams of fentanyl and 8.59 grams of crack cocaine.

Espada was charged with:

trafficking in opium or heroin by possession

trafficking in opium or heroin by transport

possession with intent to sell, distribute schedule II (2 counts)

possession of a controlled substance on jail premises (2 counts)

possession of drug paraphernalia

He was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center under a $300,000 bond.

