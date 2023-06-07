Photo of drugs and weapons seized (Source: Pickens Co. Sheriff’s Office)

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said that a man has been arrested after a warrant was served on a home on May 16th.

Deputies said that they executed a search warrant at a home of a man who was wanted for outstanding arrest warrants.

When deputies searched the home of De’van Tovantey Nance they found and seized the following:

280+ grams of heroin

160+ grams of methamphetamine

65+ grams of fentanyl

15+ grams of crack cocaine

a quantity of ecstasy

a distributable quantity of marijuana

two firearms

De’van Tovantey Nance was arrested and charged with the following: