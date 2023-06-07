PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said that a man has been arrested after a warrant was served on a home on May 16th.
Deputies said that they executed a search warrant at a home of a man who was wanted for outstanding arrest warrants.
When deputies searched the home of De’van Tovantey Nance they found and seized the following:
- 280+ grams of heroin
- 160+ grams of methamphetamine
- 65+ grams of fentanyl
- 15+ grams of crack cocaine
- a quantity of ecstasy
- a distributable quantity of marijuana
- two firearms
De’van Tovantey Nance was arrested and charged with the following:
- trafficking heroin
- trafficking fentanyl
- trafficking cocaine
- trafficking methamphetamine
- possession of a weapon during a violent crime
- possession with intent to distribute marijuana
- outstanding arrest warrants