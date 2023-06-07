PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said that a man has been arrested after a warrant was served on a home on May 16th.

Deputies said that they executed a search warrant at a home of a man who was wanted for outstanding arrest warrants.

When deputies searched the home of De’van Tovantey Nance they found and seized the following:

  • 280+ grams of heroin
  • 160+ grams of methamphetamine
  • 65+ grams of fentanyl
  • 15+ grams of crack cocaine
  • a quantity of ecstasy
  • a distributable quantity of marijuana
  • two firearms

De’van Tovantey Nance was arrested and charged with the following:

  • trafficking heroin
  • trafficking fentanyl
  • trafficking cocaine
  • trafficking methamphetamine
  • possession of a weapon during a violent crime
  • possession with intent to distribute marijuana
  • outstanding arrest warrants