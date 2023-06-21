BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said that a man was arrested on Tuesday, June 20th.

According to deputies, Adam Charles Durkin, of Alexander, has been charged with:

possession of a firearm by a felon

failing to report a new address as a sex offender

possession of drug paraphernalia

Deputies said that Durkin was in possession of an AR platform .45 caliber High Point firearm at the time of his arrest. This is the third firearm the Sheriff’s Office has seized from Durkin this year.

“Thank you to our IGRANT team for their efforts to keep our community safe by prioritizing drug trafficking arrests and keeping guns out of the hands of convicted felons,” says Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller.

Durkin is currently being held on a $40,000 bond in the Buncombe County Detention Facility.