ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Detectives with the Asheville Police Department arrested a man wanted on robbery charges following an incident in early November.

According to the department, a team of officers was looking for Cedric Daniel Legette for his believed involvement in an incident on Deaverview Road on November 4. They found him walking through an apartment complex on November 20 where he was arrested and taken into custody for outstanding warrants.

During the arrest, Legette was also found to be in possession of drugs and a digital scale.

Legette was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $310,000 bond.

Legette has been charged with the following:

Warrant: felony robbery with a dangerous weapon

Warrant: B&E w/ intent to terrorize

Felony flee to elude arrest w/ motor vehicle

Resisting arrest

Simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Assault by pointing a gun

Injury to personal property x 2

Injury to real property

Communicating threats x2

Assault on female