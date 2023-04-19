OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said that a man remains in jail after he was charged with kidnapping and sexual assault.

Deputies arrested Charles Lee Hightower, 45, of Westminister, who was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon at his home and booked into the Oconee County Detention Center around 5:25 p.m.

Deputies said that responded to Oconee Memorial Hospital on Monday in reference to reports of an alleged sexual assault that also happened on Monday at Hightower’s home.

As deputies made contact with the victim, an adult female, told deputies that she had been sexually assaulted by Hightower.

According to arrest warrants, Hightower picked up the victim, forced the victim into his bedroom, restrained the victim, and engaged in forcible sexual intercourse with the victim. Deputies said that Hightower also did not allow the victim to leave.

Hightower remains in custody pending a bond hearing. The investigation is ongoing by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.