Photo of drugs and cash seized (Source: Buncombe Co. Sheriff’s Office)

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said that members from multiple agencies worked together to arrest a man on various drug charges on Thursday, May 12th.

According to deputies, members of Buncombe County Illegal Gun Reduction and Narcotics Task Force, Haywood County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, and DEA-Asheville Post executed a search warrant at a motel room in Candler.

Deputies said that they arrested Stacey Eugene Lail, 49, of Candler.

The following was seized from the motel room:

54 pounds or 249 Grams of Methamphetamine

25 pounds or 114.1 Grams of Fentanyl

29.4 Grams of Cocaine

194.2 Grams of Ephedrine

$4,034

Lail was charged with the following:

two counts of trafficking methamphetamine

trafficking fentanyl

trafficking cocaine

felony pwimsd sch I

felony pwimsd sch II

felony pwimsd sch II cs

felony maintaining a veh/dwell/place controlled substance

two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia

Lail is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility on a $30,000 bond.

“Thank you to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office and the DEA for their partnership with this investigation. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office will continue to work to dismantle high-level drug trafficking operations in our community,” says Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller.