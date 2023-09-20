UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested on multiple drug charges in Union County on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators with the USCO task force and SLED served an arrest warrant for 26-year-old Romeo Thompson near the 3000 block of Buffalo-West Springs Highway.

Upon arrival, investigators located Thompson in a bedroom. He was arrested without incident.

Investigators also located a container beside the bed that contained a baggie of methamphetamine.

After officers obtained consent to search the home, investigators found 349 blue fentanyl pills, 25 grams of methamphetamine, .43 grams of cocaine and 9 buprenorphine/naloxone sublingual films.

Thompson was charged with:

possession of cocaine

possession of other controlled substance in schedule I to V

trafficking methamphetamine

trafficking fentanyl

Thompson is currently being held in the Union County Detention Center.