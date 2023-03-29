BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a man with multiple felony charges on Wednesday.

According to deputies, charged Tyler James Bartee, age 24, of Candler was charged with:

  • trafficking fentanyl
  • possession firearm by felon
  • carrying concealed gun
  • possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
  • possession of drug paraphernalia
  • possession of marijuana paraphernalia
  • possession of marijuana

Bartee is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility on a $50,000 bond.