BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a man with multiple felony charges on Wednesday.

According to deputies, charged Tyler James Bartee, age 24, of Candler was charged with:

trafficking fentanyl

possession firearm by felon

carrying concealed gun

possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

possession of drug paraphernalia

possession of marijuana paraphernalia

possession of marijuana

Bartee is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility on a $50,000 bond.