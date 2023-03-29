BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a man with multiple felony charges on Wednesday.
According to deputies, charged Tyler James Bartee, age 24, of Candler was charged with:
- trafficking fentanyl
- possession firearm by felon
- carrying concealed gun
- possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
- possession of drug paraphernalia
- possession of marijuana paraphernalia
- possession of marijuana
Bartee is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility on a $50,000 bond.