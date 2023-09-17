ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said that an investigation that was started in August has led to the arrest of one man on sexual abuse charges.

According to deputies, the incident took place at the suspect’s home along Tanglewood Drive.

Upon further investigation, a search warrant was executed by Anderson City Police and County deputies to collect evidence regarding two young girls below the age of 11.

Timothy George Catron was arrested and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor third-degree and criminal sexual conduct with a minor first-degree.

Cantron is being held in the Anderson County Detention Center.