ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was attacked and robbed last week while walking back to his hotel in downtown Asheville.

Asheville Police said they responded to robbery in the area of Pack Square around 6:15 a.m. Thursday where they found a man with injuries to his head and face.

(From: Asheville Police Department)

The victim told officers that he got separated from his group while walking back to his hotel in downtown and was assaulted and robbed.

Investigators said they were able to get surveillance video of two suspects after a stolen credit card was used at a local store.

The two were tracked to the area of North Ann Street and were driving a moped and a dirtbike, according to police.

Anyone with information on the identity of the two suspects is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or text TIP2APD to 847411.