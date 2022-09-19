ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was beaten with a baseball bat and robbed Sunday morning in central Asheville.

According to the Asheville Police Department, officers responded to the 100 block of Merrimon Avenue around 7 a.m. for a report that a man had been beaten with a bat.

Investigators said the man reported being beaten by two people who stole his phone and bag.

The victim was taken to Mission Hospital for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or text TIP2APD to 847411.