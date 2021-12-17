Man bought new car following $200,000 lottery win

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – A Traveler’s Rest man bought a new car following a $200,000 win on the Palmetto Cash 5 lottery.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the man purchased his ticket at the W E Willis #2 on N. Poinsett Highway in Traveler’s Rest.

He bought a ticket for the Nov. 4 drawing, S.C. Education Lottery said. After the drawing, he looked up the numbers on his phone and saw he matched every number.

The numbers for that drawing were 4 – 6 – 17 – 22 – 23.

W E Willis #2 has received a commission of $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.