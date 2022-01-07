Man breaks into Asheville gun store, takes more than 30 guns

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Police are looking for a man they said broke into an Asheville business and stole more than 30 guns.

The Asheville Police said they responded to Carolina Guns and Gear on Sweeten Creek Road around 4:40 a.m. Friday.

Investigators said the front door of the business was removed and at least 33 handguns were stolen.

According to police, surveillance video showed the man enter the store, grab weapons from a back well, and put them into a large black and red duffel bag before leaving.

Police said the man was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and was driving a silver vehicle.

The Asheville Police Department is investigating with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Anyone with information is asked to call 828-252-1110 or text TIP2APD to 847411.