Police: Man breaks into ex-girlfriend’s apartment in Asheville, stabs another man

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – A Florida man was arrested after police said he broke into an Asheville apartment and stabbed a man three times.

According to the Asheville Police Department, officers were called to an apartment on Lee Garden Way for a report of a home invasion and stabbing early Thursday morning.

Investigators said the suspect, 23-year-old Thomas Nakia Bellamy, Jr., broke down the door to his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and stabbed another man.

The victim was taken to Mission Hospital with serious injuries.

Police said detectives were able to find a fleeing Bellamy nearby.

Officers charged Bellamy with Attempted Murder, Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Breaking and Entering with Intent to Terrorize, and Injury to Personal Property.

Bellamy is being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center on $750,000 bond.

