OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies arrested a man who broke into an Oconee County home and later said he was being chased by drones and was being sprayed with bug spray.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a home on Oconee Estates Road near Seneca around 4:30 a.m. Monday.

Once at the scene, deputies said they found 45-year-old Dawson Donald Batchelor, Jr. rolling on the ground, yelling and spraying himself in the face with water.

Batchelor told the deputies that he was being chased by drones and was being sprayed with bug spray, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said Batchelor kicked in a glass and metal storm door and a wooden front door before entering the home.

The homeowner told deputies that Batchelor was screaming when he was inside the home.

Deputies said the homeowner got a gun and told Batchelor to leave.

He was arrested and charged with first degree burglary, trespassing, malicious injury to property, and breach of peace.

Batchelor was taken to the Oconee County Detention Center where he is awaiting a bond hearing.