Man charged after 1 dies in crash on US 276 in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol said a man has been charged after a person was killed during a crash Saturday afternoon.

Troopers said the crash happened at 1:00 p.m. on US 276 at North River Road.

According to SCHP, a Toyota Prius was traveling east on US 276. The driver of a 1999 Isuzu Rodeo with two passengers were stopped for traffic facing west on US 276. A Ford 250 towing a trailer was traveling west on US 276 hit the 1999 Isuzu Rodeo in the rear, traveled over the center line and hit the Toyota Prius head on.

The driver of the Toyota Prius was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not been identified.

The driver and two passengers in the Isuzu Rodeo and the driver of the truck were not injured.

Troopers said Jorge Urquia-Revera, 25, of Taylors was charged with driving too fast for conditions.

This crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Greenville County Coroners Office.