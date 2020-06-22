Man charged after 2 shot in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORD CO., NC (WSPA) – Deputies say a man is in custody after two people were shot Sunday in Rutherford County.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at a home on Sunshine Lake Road in Ellenboro.

The sheriff’s office said one person was shot in the leg and refused medical assistance while the other was taken to Cleveland Regional Medical Center and later released.

Investigators have charged 37-year-old Jimmy Shad McCurry with three counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Indent to Kill and two counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon With Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said McCurry turned himself in Monday and was later released on $275,000 bond.