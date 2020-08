Nolan Billy Bennett (From: Swain Co. Sheriff’s Office)

SWAIN CO., NC (WSPA) – Deputies have arrested a man after a deadly shooting Wednesday in Swain County.

According to the Swain County Sheriff’s Office, Austin Cody Fuller was shot to death on Franklin Grove Road.

The sheriff’s office said Nolan Billy Bennett was taken into custody and charged with felony murder.

Bennett is being held in the Swain County Detention Center without bond.