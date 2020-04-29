Man charged after deadly shooting on Bates Crossing Rd. in Greenville Co.

(This story has been updated to reflect the corrected spelling of John David Siggers after a correction by the Greenville Co. Coroner’s Office)

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies say they have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting on Bates Crossing Road in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened just after 8:00pm on Monday.

The victim, 51-year-old John David Siggers of Marietta, was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital where he later died.

Investigators say the shooting was originally described to them as an accident. Deputies said they arrested 29-year-old Jordan Douglas Jaggers after marijuana was found.

Later, investigators said that they discovered that the shooting happened following an incident inside the home and Jaggers has since been charged with Murder.

The sheriff’s office said the Jaggers and Siggers had been friends for a number of years and that Siggers had been allowed in the home prior to the shooting.

Jaggers is being held in the Greenville County Detention Center.