Man charged after DNA helps solve sexual assault cold case in Henderson Co.

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A former Hendersonville resident was charged after DNA helped solve a sexual assault cold case from 2005.

According to the Hendersonville County Sheriff’s Office, Jerry Dean Franks, 54, was arrested and charged with one count of indecent liberties with a child and one county of sexual offense by a substitute parent.

Detectives from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit with the assistance of the United States Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, arrested and charged Franks for active warrants stemming from an investigation of a 2005 sexual assault case.

The sheriff’s office said DNA evidence linked Franks to the offense by using CODIS (Combined DNA Index System) which then led to identifying a suspect in the investigation.

Franks’ DNA was in CODIS due to a previous criminal charge of a sexual related offense in South Carolina.

Franks was in custody in Pickens County, South Carolina.

Franks waived extradition and was transported to the Henderson County Detention Facility where he is being held on a $65,000.00 secured bond.