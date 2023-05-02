ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol have arrested a man after a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened on April 17th.

According to Troopers, a 2013 Ford Escape was traveling east on Amity Road at Woodfern Circle. A pedestrian was also walking east on Amity Road when the Ford Escape hit the pedestrian and left the scene around 10:40 p.m.

The pedestrian died from their injuries at a hospital. Troopers were able to arrest Jason Kalley, 49, of Anderson County.

Kalley was transported to the Anderson County Detention Center and charged with leaving the scene of a collision with great bodily injury.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.