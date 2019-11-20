Man charged after hit-and-run death along Parker Rd. near Enoree

Willie Lee Rowell, Jr.

Willie Lee Rowell, Jr. (From: Spartanburg County Detention Center)

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Highway Patrol says a man has been charged after a hit-and-run death in Enoree, Sunday morning.

Troopers charged 42-year-old Willie Lee Rowell, Jr. with Leaving the Scene with Death, Driving Under Suspension 3rd Offense, and Habitual Offender following the crash on Parker Road in southern Spartanburg County.

30-year-old Kyle Burch was killed in the crash that happened shortly after midnight.

Burch was crossing Parker Road when a vehicle traveling east hit and killed him then left the scene, according to the SCHP.

Rowell is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

