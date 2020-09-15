Man charged after improvised explosive device found in vehicle in Oconee Co.

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies have arrested a man after finding an explosive device during a traffic stop in Oconee County Monday.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a report of suspicious people walking around houses with flashlights at Lake Becky in Mountain Rest shortly after 5:30am.

The sheriff’s office said deputies stopped a vehicle which was leaving the scene, a Jeep Cherokee with an out of state license plate, on Highlands Highway near Rustic Trail.

Deputies said they then searched the car after smelling marijuana and being informed by one of the passengers of the presence of drug paraphernalia inside.

Inside, deputies said they found a cylindrical device with a fuse attached.

The Anderson County Bomb Squad was called to the scene and, after investigating, determined that it was an improvised explosive device.

The sheriff’s office arrested 39-year-old Klayton Marshall Seavey and charged him with Violation of the South Carolina Explosives Control Act.

Seavey was taken to the Oconee County Detention Center where he is being held on $100,000 bond.

Two other people in the car were arrested on unrelated warrants. A fourth person was released from the scene.