YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The District Attorney’s Office, 35th Prosecutorial District of North Carolina has announced that a man has been arrested after performing sexual acts involving a minor in 2021.

According to officials, John Wesley Crowder Jr., 51, had two minors at his home along Prices Creek Road and provided them with alcohol. After the minors became intoxicated, Crowder performed sexual acts on one of the minors in June of 2021.

Officials said that authorities learned about the incident several months later when a video surfaced of Crowder describing the events that took place.

The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office investigated and charged Crowder. The minors who were involved were provided services by the Toe River Child Advocacy Center.

Crowder was sentenced to a minimum of 6 years and 11 months and a maximum of 13 years and 4 months. Crowder has also been ordered to register as a sex offender.

“My office remains committed to holding those who would take advantage of children accountable for their actions,” District Attorney Seth Banks said in a statement. “I would like to thank Assistant District Attorney Nick Benjamin and the Yancey County Sheriff’s Office for their efforts in bringing the truth to light and in putting Mr. Crowder behind bars.”