Man charged after sexual assault in Clemson, police say

CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) – Police have charged a man in connection with a sexual assault that happened on January 14 in Clemson.

According to the Clemson Police Department, Quincy Lashaxie Burt of Pendleton is charged with first degree Criminal Sexual Conduct.

Burt was arrested the day after the assault and is being held in the Pickens County Detention Center without bond, police said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Detective Mike Arflin with the Clemson Police Department at 864-624-2000.