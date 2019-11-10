Man charged after shooting along Seminole Dr. in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies have charged a man in connection with a shooting outside of a Spartanburg County business, Saturday afternoon.

24-year-old Torrie Smith is charged with attempted murder, unlawful carrying of pistol, malicious injury to personal property, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened outside the Tire Corral on Seminole Drive around 2:00pm Saturday.

Deputies said Smith and the victim were arguing when Smith pulled out a 9mm handgun and shot the victim in the leg.

The victim was taken to the hospital for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening, deputies said.

A stray bullet also damaged a nearby pickup truck, according to warrants.

Deputies say Smith was taken into custody at the scene of the shooting and later questioned at the sheriff’s office.

Smith is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.