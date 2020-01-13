Man charged after shooting another man twice in Gaffney, police say

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – Police have arrested a man they say shot another man twice Saturday night in Gaffney.

According to the Gaffney Police Department, officers responded to North Granard Street shortly before 11:00pm for a report of a gunshot victim.

Investigators said the man was shot near Limestone Courts and H&K Food Mark on North Limestone Street.

Police charged Jake Dustin Morris with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Morris fired at least four shots, hitting the victim twice, according to Gaffney Police.

Gaffney Police said they are still speaking to anyone who may have information about the shooting.